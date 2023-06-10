RESULTS: May 2023 Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 10,764 out of 14,364 passed the Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination given by the Board of Nursing in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga last May 2023.

The result of examination with respect to one examinee was withheld for final determination of his/her liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

The members of the Board of Nursing who gave the licensure examination are Elsie A. Tee, chairman; Carmelita C. Divinagracia, Elizabeth C. Lagrito, Zenaida C. Gagno, Marylou B. Ong, Merle L. Salvani, and Leah Primitiva S. Paquiz, members.

On July 31, August 1-4, August 7-11, August 14-18, August 22-25 and August 29-31, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line.

Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top ten performing schools in the May 2023 Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the May 2023 Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers:

