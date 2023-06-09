RESULTS: April 2023 Philippine Nurses Special Professional Licensure Examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 1,917 out of 2,857 passed the Philippine Nurses Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Nursing in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain; and Singapore last April 2023.

The members of the Board of Nursing who gave the licensure examination are Elsie A. Tee, chairman; Carmelita C. Divinagracia, Elizabeth C. Lagrito, Zenaida C. Gagno, Marylou B. Ong, Merle L. Salvani and Leah Primitiva S. Paquiz, members.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the April 2023 Philippine Nurses Special Professional Licensure Examination are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com