RESULTS: June 2024 Psychometricians Special Professional Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 7 out of 16 passed the Psychometricians Special Professional Licensure Examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 7 out of 16 passed the Psychometricians Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Psychology in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Al-Khobar and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; and Singapore last June 2024.

The members of the Board of Psychology who gave the licensure examination are Hon. Miriam P. Cue, Chairman; Hon. Imelda Virginia G. Villar and Hon. Hector M. Perez Members.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

– Rappler.com