RESULTS: June 2024 Radiologic Technologists and X-Ray Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examinations

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 3 out of 41 passed the Radiologic Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination, and no one passed out of the 10 examinees in the X-Ray Technologists Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Radiologic Technology in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; and Manama, Bahrain last June 2024.

The members of the Board of Radiologic Technology who gave the licensure examinations are Hon. Reynaldo Apolonio S. Tisado, Chairman; Hon. Orestes P. Monzon, Hon. Bayani C. San Juan, Hon. Ma. Jesette B. Canales and Hon. Roland P. Conanan, Members.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

