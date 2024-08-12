RESULTS: August 2024 Real Estate Appraisers Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 941 out of 1,440 passed the Real Estate Appraisers Licensure Examination given by the Board of Real Estate Service in NCR this August 2024. The members of the Board of Real Estate Service who gave the licensure examination are Hon. Ofelia C. Binag, Chairman; Hon. Rafael M. Fajardo, Hon. Jose Arnold M. Tan and Hon. Pilar M. Torres-Banaag, Members.

The results were released in two (2) working days after the said examination. Starting October 10, 2024, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown

envelope.

All registrants are likewise required to submit an original copy of Surety Bond for three (3) years (with certificate of good standing from the Insurance Commission), minimum amount of which is P 20,000.00, with the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) as Obligee. For government employees, no Surety Bond is required, but instead, submission of a notarized original Certificate of Employment showing that such appraiser license is an eligibility requirement of his/her employment from their respective

offices. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the August 2024 Real Estate Appraisers Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 1814 series of 2024:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the August 2024 Real Estate Appraisers Licensure Examination are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers:

