RESULTS: June 2024 Respiratory Therapists Special Professional Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 14 out of 20 passed the Respiratory Therapists Special Professional Licensure Examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 14 out of 20 passed the Respiratory Therapists Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Respiratory Therapy in: Al Ahmadi in Kuwait; Al-Khobar, Jeddah, and Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and Doha in Qatar this June 2024.

The members of the Board of Respiratory Therapy who gave the licensure examination are Hon. Julita V. Toledo, Chairman; Hon. Senen O. Teope and Hon. Jesus M. Espinas, Members.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

Here is the full list of passers:

Check the performance of schools here:

