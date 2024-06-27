RESULTS: June 2024 Special Professional Licensure Examination for Architects

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 84 out of 217 passed the Special Professional Licensure Examination for Architects given by the Board of Architecture headed by its Chairman, Arch. Robert S. Sac with two other members, Arch. Robert M. Mirafuente and Arch. Corazon V. Fabia-Tandoc.

The examination was held in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain; and Singapore this June 2024.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The successful examinees who garnered the two highest places in the June 2024 Special Professional Licensure Examination for Architects are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com