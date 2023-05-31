RESULTS: April 2023 Special Professional Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants

PRESS RELEASE: No one passed out of the 3 examinees in the Special Professional Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission announces that no one passed out of the 3 examinees in the Special Professional Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants given by the Board of Accountancy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last April 2023.

The Board of Accountancy is composed of Noe G. Quiñanola, chairman; Samuel B. Padilla, vice Chairman; Gloria T. Baysa, Thelma S. Ciudadano, Gervacio I. Piator and Maria Teresita Z. Dimaculangan, members.

The performance of schools in the April 2023 Special Professional Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants in alphabetical order as per R.A. 8981 otherwise known as PRC Modernization Act of 2000 Section 7(m) “To monitor the performance of schools in licensure examinations and publish the results thereof in a newspaper of national circulation” is as follows:

Any discrepancy in the report is not intentional on the part of the Commission, but rather due to miscoding of school codes by the examinees themselves. Concerned schools may write the Commission for correction. – Rappler.com