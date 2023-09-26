Exam results
Exam results
board exam results

TOP PERFORMING SCHOOLS: September 2023 Licensure Examination for Social Workers

Rappler.com

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TOP PERFORMING SCHOOLS: September 2023 Licensure Examination for Social Workers
Here's the list of the top performing schools in the September 2023 Licensure Examination for Social Workers

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Tuesday, September 26, that 3,878 out of 6,833 examinees passed the Licensure Examination for Social Workers.

Here’s the list of the top performing schools in the examination.

See the full results of the September 2023 Licensure Examination for Social Workers below.

Must Read

RESULTS: September 2023 Licensure Examination for Social Workers

RESULTS: September 2023 Licensure Examination for Social Workers

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

licensure examinations in PH

Professional Regulation Commission