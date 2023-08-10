Exam results
Exam results
board exam results

TOP PERFORMING SCHOOLS: August 2023 Mechanical Engineers and Certified Plant Mechanics Licensure Examination

Here's the list of the top performing schools in the August 2023 Mechanical Engineers and Certified Plant Mechanics Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Thursday, August 10, that 2,133 out of 4,237 passed the Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination and 104 out of 187 passed the Certified Plant Mechanics Licensure Examination.

Here’s the list of the top performing schools in the Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination.

Chart, Plot, Measurements

Meanwhile, these are the list of top performing schools in the Certified Plant Mechanics Licensure Examination.

Chart, Plot, Text

See the full results below.

