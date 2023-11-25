TOPNOTCHERS: November 2023 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here's the list of examinees who got the highest scores in the November 2023 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Saturday morning, November 25, announced that 6,180 out of 18,582 passed the Civil Engineers Licensure Examination.

Here’s the list of examinees who made it to the top 10.

Check out the full results of the examination below.

– Rappler.com