TOPNOTCHERS: September 2023 Licensure Examination for Social Workers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here's the list of examinees who got the highest scores in the September 2023 Licensure Examination for Social Workers

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Tuesday, September 26, that 3,878 out of 6,833 examinees passed the Licensure Examination for Social Workers.

Here’s the list of examinees who made it to the top 10.

See the full results of the September 2023 Licensure Examination for Social Workers below.

– Rappler.com