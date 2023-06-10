TOPNOTCHERS: May 2023 Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination

Here's the list of examinees who got the highest scores in the May 2023 Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Saturday, June 10, that 10,764 out of 14,364 takers passed the May 2023 Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination.
Here’s the list of examinees who made it to the top 10 of the examination.
See the full story on the results of the May 2023 Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination below.
– Rappler.com
