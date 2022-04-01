Awards for women in rural education launched

PRESS RELEASE: The Multinational Foundation, Inc launches the Filipina Achievers in Rural Education Award or FLORA, which recognizes the outstanding contribution of Filipino women in rural education

The Multinational Foundation, Inc (MFI) launched on Thursday, March 30, the Filipina Achievers in Rural Education Award (FLORA), which recognizes the outstanding contribution of Filipino women in rural education.

The award is in memory of Ramon K. Ilusorio, founder of the Multinational Group established in March 1972 to provide pioneering and innovative financial services in the country. Today, MIB Capital Corporation and the Corporate Partnership for Management in Business, through their philanthropic arm, MFI, seek to be a driving force in the formation of social capital among individuals and institutions to promote equitable and sustainable growth and development especially in marginalized sectors of society.

Through FLORA, MFI aims to emphasize the importance of effective and innovative approaches to bring quality education to rural communities. For its inaugural year, FLORA is open to Filipino women, at least 18 years of age, whose areas of concentration of initiatives are in Luzon.

FLORA is jointly presented by the Multinational Foundation, Inc and TOWNS Foundation, which have run The Outstanding Women in the Nation’s Service or TOWNS awards since 1974.

Individuals or organizations may nominate any Filipina deemed qualified for the award. More details about the award will be shared through their website, Facebook page, and Twitter page. Interested parties may also email awards@floraph.com. – Rappler.com