Filipino learners bag 148 gold medals at International Kangaroo Mathematics Competition

PRESS RELEASE: The Philippines garners a total of 1,310 medals in what is considered one of the most prestigious international correspondence mathematics competitions

The following is a press release from the Department of Education.

The Department of Education (DepEd) lauded Filipino learners from private and public schools in the Philippines after garnering a total of 1,310 medals, including 148 gold medals, in the International Kangaroo Mathematics Competition (IKMC) held virtually on March 18.

﻿Representatives from the Philippines were also able to collect 358 silver medals and 804 bronze medals for showcasing exceptional problem-solving skills and mathematical ability throughout the course of the competition.

Among the schools that participated, MGC New Life Christian Academy pocketed the most gold medals with 9, followed by Saint Jude Catholic School with 8, and Grace Christian College with 7.

Taguig Integrated School of DepEd NCR and Tanauan City Integrated High School of DepEd Region IV-A likewise won two apiece.

﻿Described as “particularly competitive,” this year’s edition tests participants’ math skills against the best and brightest from other countries. The competition was likewise regarded as a true celebration of the power of mathematics to inspire and challenge young minds.

Moreover, the event organizers praised all participants for their hard work, dedication, and passion for mathematics. They also congratulated the winners for their remarkable achievements and wished them all the best in their future endeavors.

With the successful conduct of 2023 IKMC, young mathematicians around the world are expected to be inspired to continue pursuing their passion for mathematics and strive for excellence.

Established in 1991, the IKMC is widely considered one of the most prestigious international correspondence mathematics competitions, with its goal of promoting interest and excellence in the subject among the youth.

See the complete list of winners here. – Rappler.com