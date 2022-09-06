Germany to hire 600 Filipino registered nurses

PRESS RELEASE: The application is open to registered nurses with at least one year of related professional experience.

This is a press release from the German Embassy Manila.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is accepting applications for 600 Filipino registered nurses for partner hospitals and elderly care centers in Germany under the Triple Win Project (TWP).

The TWP, which started in 2013, has been commissioned by the German Federal Employment Agency (ZAV/BA). The Deutsche Gesellschafts fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH is supporting its implementation in partnership with the Philippines’ DMW Government Placement Branch (GPB).

To date, the project has deployed nurses in major hospital partners in Germany. Some of these nurses have already been promoted to higher positions, while others are expanding their knowledge by pursuing further academic studies to strengthen their career.

Since this is a government-to-government arrangement, the TWP covers the following:

Free German language training (from A1-B1 level)

Bonus payment for passing A2 and B1 on first take (250 euro)

Free translation of recognition documents and certification

Travel expenses (visa and airfare)

Assistance in finding suitable accommodation once you are in Germany

The application is open to all Filipino registered nurses with at least one year related professional experience (bedside) in hospitals, rehabilitation centers and/or care institutions or private duty nurse.

Interested applicants are required to:

have German language proficiency of B1 or B2 Level in accordance with Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (certificate should be within one year from date of issuance)

or undergo German language training in the Philippines to attain Level B1 (to be paid and organized by Triple Win); and

attend the language class, which may start anytime from November 2022 to January 2023.

Applicants who already have B1 and/or B2 certificates and were issued more than one year shall take the language assessment. The TWP offers free refresher course.

Document requirements:

Cover letter and curriculum vitae with colored passport size picture

Nursing diploma (to be notarized upon acceptance to the program)

Board certificate and copy of license from the Professional Regulation Commission

Certificates of employment in related field (previous and current) (to be notarized upon acceptance to the program)

Attendance and/or level certificate for German language, if available

Copy of valid passport

For more information on the qualifications and documentary requirements, visit the Facebook page of DMW (GPB) and the official announcement posted at DMW.

Qualified applicants should register online and secure an appointment at DMW or at their online portal services page.

Deadline for submission of applications at the POEA Central Office in Ortigas and its regional offices is on September 30, 2022.

This posting is under the government to government (G2G) hiring arrangement between the POEA, now DMW-GPB and TWP/GIZ/BA/ZAV of Germany. – Rappler.com