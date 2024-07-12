Gilas Pilipinas joins dengue prevention campaign

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The following is a press release from Baygon.

Baygon, the leading insecticide brand in the Philippines, and Gilas Pilipinas, the Philippine men’s basketball team, today announced a partnership signed to educate the public on the prevention of dengue during the peak mosquito season.

Coming together for the benefit of all, the Gilas Pilipinas and Baygon partnership will launch the “Pull Up Your Socks” education and awareness campaign, which features Gilas players encouraging the public to take measures to help fight dengue, such as pulling up one’s socks to protect lower legs, emptying standing water, dousing high-risk areas with mosquito sprays, and using repellents.

Both Baygon and Gilas Pilipinas share a long-standing commitment to the Filipino community. This partnership, made possible through the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, the basketball federation in the Philippines, reinforces their shared commitment and history of dedication to the local community. It will allow the sharing of vital dengue prevention information that will help Filipinos protect themselves and their loved ones against the disease.

Al Panlilio, president of Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, said: “We are pleased to announce a partnership with a brand that shares our long-standing history and commitment to doing what’s best for the Filipino community. Partnerships like this are important for the team as it gives us an opportunity to give back to the community in a meaningful way beyond the courts.”

Through this partnership, Baygon and Gilas Pilipinas aim to empower Filipinos with the knowledge and skills necessary to help protect themselves and their communities from dengue.

The “Pull Up Your Socks” campaign will also include social media content led by influencers and Baygon ambassadors. The content encourages Filipinos to share the importance of dengue prevention using the hashtag #PullUpYourSocks. – Rappler.com