Golden heritage: 3 world-renowned Pinoy children’s choirs team up for a NAMCYA concert

PRESS RELEASE: For its 50th year, the National Music Competitions for Young Artists partners with the Ayala Museum to present 'Gintong Pamana: Bata ang Bukas' on April 29

This is a press release from the Ayala Museum.

For its 50th year, the National Music Competitions for Young Artists (NAMCYA) is partnering with the Ayala Museum to present “Gintong Pamana: Bata ang Bukas (The Children, Our Future)” on Saturday, April 29.

This hybrid concert will be a dynamic musical experience of traditional and contemporary songs sung by the talented young voices of the internationally acclaimed UP Cherubim and Seraphim, Balon Dagupan Children’s Choir, and Loboc Children’s Choir.

Established in 1971, the UP Cherubim and Seraphim is the longest continually existing children’s choir that participated (and won) in NAMCYA’s maiden competition in 1973. It is also the University of the Philippines Diliman’s official children’s choir.

The Balon Dagupan Children’s Choir, established 2015, is an Ani ng Dangal Awardee in 2017 and the children’s choir of the City of Dagupan, Province of Pangasinan.

Lastly, the Loboc Children’s Choir, is a three-time 1st Prize winner of NAMCYA’s Children’s Choir category and a world-renowned group from Bohol.

Altogether, they are kicking off NAMCYA’s series of concerts in support of the competitions being held this year. NAMCYA has been organized since 1973 to discover and develop outstanding Filipino musicians and artists. With the passage of Republic Act 11915, NAMCYA has been designated as the Philippine National Youth Development Program for Music that aims to shepherd Filipino musical talent from discovery to promotion.

“Gintong Pamana: Bata ang Bukas (The Children, Our Future)” will be held onsite at Ayala Museum and via Zoom on Saturday, 7 pm. Tickets are at P1,350 for the onsite experience and P550 for online. Tickets are available through this link.

For inquiries, email concerts@ayalamuseum.org. – Rappler.com