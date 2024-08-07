Iligan to host 45th national conference on local and national history

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: This year’s event 'encourages inclusive presentations that deal with accounts or stories of persons and their communities in relation to various historical conditions of the Philippines,' says the Philippine National Historical Society

With a spotlight on Mindanao histories, the 45th edition of the National Conference on Local and National History is going to be held at the Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT) from October 24 to 26.

This Philippine National Historical Society (PNHS) annual event is supported by the Committee on Historical Research of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, National Historical Commission of the Philippines, Philippine Social Science Council, and the Bangsamoro Commission for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage.

This year’s event, themed “People’s Stories,” encourages “inclusive presentations that deal with accounts or stories of persons and their communities in relation to various historical conditions of the Philippines,” said the PNHS

It “particularly encouraged presentations on issues related to Mindanao, such as the Moro Wars, the environment, new prospects, and issues bridging the Philippines to larger Asian contexts, such as relations with its neighbors in Southeast Asia and mainland Asia.”

The presentations include an array of papers on Mindanao, Visayas, Luzon, and the general historical topics.

Mindanao

“Miyakowa So Singanin Na Miyada So Antap Vis-à-Vis Fashioning Mindanao History”

Manuel Tawagon

Mindanao State University-Iligan Insitute of Technology

“Prospects and Challenges: Writing the People’s History of Mindanao”

Jamail Kamlian

Mindanao State University-Iligan Insitute of Technology

“Federalism in the Philippines: My Story, My Advocacy”

Sukarno Tanggol

Mindanao State University-Iligan Insitute of Technology

“From Sufi Silsila to Tarsila of the Sultanates of Magindanao and Sulu: Studies in Historical Conjectures and Conjunctions”

Datu Michael Mastura

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

“The Sulu Sultanate and Its Interactions with Islamic Countries in Southeast Asia”

Calbi Asain

Mindanao State University-Sulu

“Re-examining the Spanish-Moro Wars: The Strategic Importance of the Ranaw Region on the Spanish Conquest of Mindanao (1636-1895)”

Ruhollah Al-Husseini Alonto

Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao

“Seventeenth Century Mindanao through the Eyes of Fr. Francisco Combés, S.J.”

Juan Mesquida

University of Asia and the Pacific

“The Tausug-Malay Trade in the 20th Century”

Munap Hairulla

Mindanao State University-Iligan Insitute of Technology

“The Matigsalug Manobo Story”

Rudy Buhay Rodil and Datu Cosme Lambayon

Mindanao State University-Iligan Insitute of Technology

“The Spanish Navy in Lake Lanao”

Rey Luis Montesclaros

Mindanao State University-Iligan Insitute of Technology

“Trade, Entrepreneurship, and Community: The Chinese Experience in Iligan in the 20th Century”

Michael Anthony Ngo

Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology

“A Glimpse of Peacetime in The Bangsamoro: Marawi City in the Early Part of the 20th Century”

Jane Ruby Asperin

Mindanao State University-Marawi

“From Colorum to Agila: A Preliminary Historical Overview and Analysis of the Prevalence of Social Movements in Caraga (1924 – 2023)”

Adrian Auditor

University of the Philippines-Los Baños

“Understanding Current Rice Crises: The Case of Farmers in North Central Mindanao During the Turn of the Twentieth Century and Beyond”

Faina Abaya-Ulindang

Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan

“The Abaca Auction System in American Colonial Davao: The Agency of the Governed on the Edge of Empire”

Patricia Dacudao

Ateneo de Manila University

“Ang Pag-Uswag sa Kasaysayang Dabawenyo: A Review of Davao Historiography”

Rhys Lloyd Lacia

Holy Cross College

“Curating Southern Philippines Artifacts: Approaches to Mindanao Collection at The National Archaeological Repository”

Rodolfo Dela Cruz and Mary Jane Louise Bolunia

National Museum of the Philippines

“Diverging Approaches of Diplomacy: Spain and Britain in the Sulu Sea (1770-1775)”

Eberhard Crailsheim

Institute of History, Center for Human and Social Sciences Spanish National Research Council

(CSIC, Madrid).

Visayas

“The Sugar Industry in Bais City”

Cris Ann Amatiaga

Negros Oriental State University

“Unnoticed Yet Abused: Japanese Wartime Atrocities in Siquijor Island during World War II”

Justin Jose Bulado

Negros Oriental State University

“A History of Suluan Island, Guiuan, Eastern Samar”

Kinna Kwan and Rolando Borrinaga

Philippine National Historical Society

“Friars After the Revolution (Fr. Lucinio Ruiz)”

Earl Jude Cleope

Silliman University

“Culinary Environs at the Onset of Spain’s Second Colonial Century Featuring Observations on Flora by Ignacio Francisco Alcina, SJ”

Felice Prudente Sta. Maria.

Independent researcher

Luzon

“Santa Cruz de Gumpat: The 17th Century Dominican Mission in the Matalag and Calafug River Basins of Southwestern Cagayan”

Aldous Tracy Rubio

University of the Philippines-Baguio

“A Look into Interstitial Space and Identities Between Ituy Missions and Pangasinan (1600 –

1800)”

João Paulo Doblon Reginaldo

University of the Philippines-Baguio

“A Will of Fortune: Catalina Sangnilay of Baliuag and her 1652 Will”

Edgar Allan Sembrano

Philippine National Historical Society

Others

“The Invention of the Sangley in the Philippines under Early Spanish Rule”

Christina Lee

Princeton University



“Exploring Object Agency from Afar – Unexhibited Philippine Artifacts from the Pitt Rivers Museum”

Christian Rosales of the University of the Philippines-Los Baños and Cherubim Quizon of Seton Hall University, New Jersey

“The Concept and Praxis of Nearby History”

Neil Martial Santillan

University of the Philippines-Diliman

“Mapping the periphery: The Bourbon reforms and the Malaspina and the Cuellar scientific expeditions in Islas Filipinas”

Trizer Dale Mansueto

University of the Philippines-Cebu

“Kuta and its Evolution as a Construction Technique in the Philippines”

Rona Catherine Repancol

University of Santo Tomas and UP School of Archaeology

The latest issue of the Journal of History will be launched during the second day of the event

which will culminate with the Lakbay aral of Marawi and Iligan sponsored by the Bangsamoro

Commission for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage. – Rappler.com