Instituto Cervantes lines up activities for Dia del Libro in Intramuros

PRESS RELEASE: As a tradition, there will be the Escribo el Quijote, where volunteers hand-copy the novel 'Don Quixote de la Mancha,' the first handwritten reproduction of the great novel in the Philippines

This year Instituto Cervantes de Manila celebrates Día del Libro (International Book Day) on Saturday, April 22, from 10 am until 6 pm.

As a tradition, we will be having the Escribo el Quijote where volunteers hand-copy the novel Don Quixote de la Mancha, the first handwritten reproduction of the great novel in the Philippines.

Don Quixote is considered to be the first modern novel and unarguably one of the most important literary works in the history of Spanish literature and the entire world was published in two parts in 1605 and 1615.

There will also be a book market where Manila’s bookstores and publishers will offer large quantities of books at discounted prices. And for poetry lovers, we encourage our guests to take part in the 2nd Hispano-Filipino Poetry Recital.

Following the Spanish tradition, participants will receive roses. There will be a concert by the Talahib People’s Music, games, activities for kids, and Spanish food all on a single roof.

