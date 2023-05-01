‘Journalism and Generation Truth’: Journalism research conference returns to UP CMC

PRESS RELEASE: Participants are advised to register online for the hyflex event. They can attend at the Film Studio in UP Diliman, or online via Zoom and Facebook live stream.

The following is a press release from the UP Department of Journalism.

The University of the Philippines’ Department of Journalism is holding the annual Philippine Journalism Research Conference (PJRC) on Friday, May 5, 2023 from 9 am to 5 pm at the UP Film Studio in UP Diliman, Quezon City.

After being held online since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the PJRC returns to the College of Mass Communication (CMC) with the theme “Journalism and Generation Truth.”

This year’s conference is organized by the UP Department of Journalism with the University of Santo Tomas (UST) and the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP), sponsored by the UP Diliman Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Development (Office of Extension Coordination), UP CMC Foundation Inc., Embassy of Canada, VERA Files, Philippine Press Institute, and the Simbulan family.

The PJRC is a journalism conference that recognizes student excellence in academic research, investigative journalism, special projects, and photojournalism.

More than 100 entries were received for the various categories from universities across the country. Students from UP Diliman, UP Baguio, PUP, UST, Ateneo de Zamboanga University, Biliran State University, Southern Luzon State College, Mariano Marcos University, Palawan State University, Mindoro State University, Aklan University, and other universities submitted their work.

The PJRC 2023 has two main events. In the morning of May 5, the Marshall McLuhan Forum will feature McLuhan fellows Karmina Constantino of ABS-CBN News, Joseph Morong of GMA-7, and Miriam Grace A. Go of Rappler. (The Marshall McLuhan Award is given annually by the Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility and the Embassy of Canada in the Philippines to a Filipino journalist who has exhibited excellent work in the preceding year.)

After the Marshall McLuhan forum, the competition for Academic Research (General and Community), Investigative Journalism, Special Projects (News Documentary and Documentary Feature), and Photo Essay will be held in parallel sessions in the afternoon. Students whose entries have been shortlisted will present and get the chance to field questions from the panel of judges.

The best research papers and journalistic outputs will receive the Chit Estella Memorial Awards for Journalism to be given by VERA Files, a news media nonprofit devoted to in-depth reporting. Professor Estella-Simbulan was a faculty member of the UP Department of Journalism and a trustee of VERA Files before she died in a car accident in May 2011.

Registration is free and ongoing. All participants are advised to register online through this form.

PJRC 2023 is a hyflex event welcoming both in-person attendees at the Film Studio in UP Diliman, Quezon City, and online participants via Zoom and Facebook live stream.

For more information about the event, please move mail to the PJRC organizing committee at pjrc2023@gmail.com. – Rappler.com