Rappler journalists among inaugural batch of Jaime Espina Klima Correspondents Fellowship

Fourteen journalists from 7 news organizations will work on 'in-depth and creative narratives focused on the country's accelerating transition towards modern energy systems'

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler journalists Keith Anthony Fabro and Jee Geronimo are part of the inaugural batch of fellows of the Jaime Espina Klima Correspondents Fellowship.

The fellowship will support “the production of in-depth and creative narratives focused on the country’s accelerating transition towards modern energy systems,” the organizer of the program, climate and energy policy group Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities (ICSC), said in a statement on Monday, June 27.

The fellowship honors the late veteran journalist and former chairperson of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) Jose Jaime “Nonoy” Espina, who died in 2021.

During the fellowship, Fabro and Geronimo will work together on a story on how solar energy empowers the Pala’wan indigenous women basket weavers of Kamantian, a remote village in the Mt. Mantalingahan Protected Landscape in southern Palawan.

Aside from the Rappler team, 12 other fellows (6 reporter-editor teams) are also part of the inaugural batch:

Erwin Mascariñas and Ivy Marie Mangadlao (Philippine Daily Inquirer)

Bong Sarmiento and Carolyn Arguillas (MindaNews)

Mavic Conde and Ronalyn Olea (Bulatlat)

Carl Taawan and Sam Bautista (Highland Tribune)

Germelina Lacorte and Jeoffrey Maitem (Philippine Daily Inquirer)

Raymund Villanueva and Rosemarie Alcaraz (Kodao Productions)

The fellows will take a four-week online course on energy reporting and media safety, and learn from a panel of renowned journalists, including Inday Espina-Varona, Rappler’s Head of Regions and Nonoy’s sister; Jonathan de Santos, NUJP chairperson and Philstar.com editor; Diosa Labiste, community journalist and University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication professor; and Jade Lopez, former TV5 editor and ABS-CBN reporter.

The journalists will also gain access to experts and analysts working with the ICSC. They are expected to work on and submit revised story proposals by the end of July, after the online course, and begin their reporting in August.

During the evaluation of applications, all panelists with conflict of interest (i.e. reporters from their outfits submitting applications) inhibited from evaluating these specific pitches. It was the first thing raised by editors in the panel even before the call for submissions went out.

Fabro and Geronimo have worked together on several environment stories for Rappler. More recently, they were among the journalists who worked on Oceans Inc., a cross-border investigation by the Environmental Reporting Collective (ERC) into crimes in the global fishing industry. – Rappler.com