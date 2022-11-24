KAS launches conference to fight spread of false information

PRESS RELEASE: The Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Philippines conference brings together experts and practitioners in journalism, public relations, technology, and law to help provide tools for fighting false information

This is a press release from the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Philippines.

With the havoc that disinformation has wreaked on democracy, governance, politics, health,

national security, and even foreign relations, not just in the Philippines but around the world, the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) Philippines – an international political think tank – launches its first ever KAS Solutions Conference with this year’s focus on addressing disinformation and misinformation.

Titled “KAS Solutions Conference 2022: Fighting Fake News, Misinformation, and Disinformation,” the event will bring together experts and practitioners in journalism, public relations, technology, and law.

It aims to provide the tools and resources needed by the public to not just reactively – but proactively – fight false information. These include expanding the audience of and building a support system for fact checks; smartly communicating; assessing ethical data culture; and finding legal remedies.

This is made possible through the different breakout parallel sessions in the conference in partnership with MovePH, #FactsFirstPH, Evident, Data Ethics PH, and the Office of the Senate Minority Leader.

The 14th vice president of the Republic of the Philippines, Attorney Leonor “Leni” Gerona Robredo, is expected to grace the event as the keynote speaker.

“KAS Solutions Conference 2022: Fighting Fake News, Misinformation, and Disinformation” will be on Tuesday, November 29, at the Makati Diamond Residences, Legazpi Village, Makati City.

The event is free and open to the public, but requires online registration:

https://kassolutions2022.eventbrite.com.

As of writing, all slots have been filled, but the public is enjoined to check every so often if additional slots become available. – Rappler.com