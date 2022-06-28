Last call for entries for the Purita Kalaw-Ledesma Prizes in Art Criticism

PRESS RELEASE: Deadline for submission of entries for the PKL Prize is on June 30, 2022

This is a press release from the Ateneo Art Gallery.

The Ateneo Art Gallery and the Kalaw-Ledesma Foundation Inc. is on its final week of accepting entries for the Purita Kalaw-Ledesma Prizes in Art Criticism category.

With the theme “Fresh Winds and New Light: Forecasting Change,” the Purita Kalaw-Ledesma Prizes are open to essays that reflect on artworks, exhibitions, programs, projects, other creative expressions, and efforts that aim to imagine a better world.

Read the complete mechanics in English and Filipino at the Vital Points website.

Entries may be submitted at bit.ly/PKL2022Entry. The deadline for submission is on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

For any inquiries, please email us at pkl.aag@ateneo.edu. – Rappler.com