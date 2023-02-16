‘Leonor Will Never Die,’ ‘Blue Room’ lead 3rd Pinoy Rebyu Awards nominations

The following is a press release from the Society of Filipino Film Reviewers.
Leonor Will Never Die, Martika Ramirez Escobar’s imaginative homage to 1980s Pinoy action flicks, and Blue Room, Ma-An Asuncion Dagñalan’s engaging debut feature about a group of privileged teens embroiled in a web of drugs and police corruption, lead the nominations for the 3rd Pinoy Rebyu Awards, as voted by the Society of Filipino Film Reviewers.
Escobar’s first full-length feature, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and was the opening film of the 2022 Cinemalaya Film Festival, received a leading 10 nominations. Aside from nods for Best Film and Escobar for Director, Screenplay, and First Feature, it is also nominated for Lead Performance (Sheila Francisco) and Ensemble Performance, as well as four other technical categories.
Tied at 10 nominations is Blue Room, nominated for Director, First Feature, Screenplay (Dagñalan and Siege Ledesma), Supporting Performance (Soliman Cruz and Juan Karlos Labajo), Ensemble Performance, and four other technical categories.
Aside from Leonor Will Never Die, four other films are nominated for Best Film: 11,103, a gripping documentary by Mike Alcazaren and Jeannette Ifurung about Martial Law violence survivors; 12 Weeks, a topical drama directed by Anna Isabelle Matutina centering on a pregnant woman in her 40s; Kapag Wala Nang mga Alon, Lav Diaz’s searing commentary on the past administration’s failed drug war; and Kitty K7, an empowering tale set in the alter world, helmed by Joy Aquino.
Joining Sheila Francisco (Leonor Will Never Die) in the Lead Performance category are Tommy Alejandrino (The Baseball Player), John Lloyd Cruz (Kapag Wala Nang mga Alon), Max Eigenmann (12 Weeks), Ronnie Lazaro (Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon), and Rose van Ginkel (Kitty K7).
The SFFR does not distinguish actors’ gender in the acting categories, the way it does not distinguish gender in the technical categories.
The nominees for Best Supporting Performance, aside from Soliman and Labajo, are Shamaine Buencamino (Kapag Wala Nang mga Alon), Claudia Enriquez (12 Weeks) and Bing Pimentel (12 Weeks).
The Society of Filipino Film Reviewers’ 3rd Pinoy Rebyu Awards celebrate the best achievements in Philippine cinema of 2022. For eligibility, members of SFFR considered all films released in the calendar year in at least one cinema in the Philippines or on a largely accessible streaming service between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022. The SFFR is composed of 38 active reviewers of Philippine cinema.
The complete list of nominees can be found below.
Best Film
11,103
Directed by Miguel Alcazaren and Jeannette Ifurung
Produced by Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala and Zonia Bandoy
12 WEEKS
Directed by Anna Isabelle Matutina
Produced by Jules Katanyag and Danzen Santos Katanyag
KAPAG WALA NANG MGA ALON
Directed by Lav Diaz
Produced by Bianca Balbuena and Bradley Liew
KITTY K7
Directed by Joy Aquino
Produced by Antoinette Jadaone and Dan Villegas
LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE
Directed by Martika Ramirez Escobar
Produced by Mario Cornejo and Monster Jimenez
Best Director
Joy Aquino
KITTY K7
Ma-an L. Asuncion-Dagñalan
BLUE ROOM
Lav Diaz
KAPAG WALA NANG MGA ALON
Martika Ramirez Escobar
LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE
Anna Isabelle Matutina
12 WEEKS
Best Screenplay
12 WEEKS
Anna Isabelle Matutina
THE BASEBALL PLAYER
Carlo Obispo
BLUE ROOM
Ma-An Asuncion L. Dagñalan and Siege Ledesma
KAPAG WALA NANG MGA ALON
Lav Diaz
KITTY K7
Pamela Miras
LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE
Martika Ramirez Escobar
Best Lead Performance
Tommy Alejandrino
THE BASEBALL PLAYER
John Lloyd Cruz
KAPAG WALA NANG MGA ALON
Max Eigenmann
12 WEEKS
Sheila Francisco
LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE
Ronnie Lazaro
KAPAG WALA NANG MGA ALON
Rose Van Ginkel
KITTY K7
Best Supporting Performance
Shamaine Buencamino
KAPAG WALA NANG MGA ALON
Soliman Cruz
BLUE ROOM
Claudia Enriquez
12 WEEKS
Juan Karlos Labajo
BLUE ROOM
Bing Pimentel
12 WEEKS
Best Ensemble Performance
12 WEEKS
Max Eigenmann, Bing Pimentel, Claudia Enriquez, Vance Larena, Nor Domingo, Angie Castrence, Mikee Lim
BLUE ROOM
Juan Karlos Labajo, Harvey Bautista, Nour Hooshmand, Keoni Jin, Elijah Canlas, Soliman Cruz, Bombi Plata, Jericho Arceo, Bon Andrew Lentejas, Ricardo Cepeda, Michael Angelo Dagñalan
FAMILY MATTERS
Noel Trinidad, Liza Lorena, Nonie Buencamino, Agot Isidro, Mylene Dizon, Nikki Valdez, James Blanco, JC Santos, Anna Luna, Ina Feleo, Peewee O’Hara, Jerry O’Hara, Ketchup Eusebio, Roxanne Guinoo, Ian Pangilinan, Trishtan Aguilar, Kzhoebe Nicole Baker, Choline Bautista, Mischa Clark, Meghan Danielle
KAPAG WALA NANG MGA ALON
John Lloyd Cruz, Ronnie Lazaro, Shamaine Buencamino, Don Melvin Boongaling, Trinidad Alim, Wilmer de Jesus, Neil Alvin delas Alas, Jay-R Escandor, Ronaliza Jintalan, Andy Jolo, Berhel Jolo,
LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE
Sheila Francisco, Bong Cabrera, Rocky Salumbides, Anthony Falcon, Rea Molina, Allan Bautista, Tami Monsod, John Paulo Rodriguez, Dido de la Paz, Ryan Eigenmann, Don Melvin Boongaling, Rosario Elena Perez, Raion Sandoval
Best Film Editing
BOLD EAGLE
Carlo Francisco Manatad
BLUE ROOM
Vanessa de Leon
GINHAWA
Alec Figuracion and Sebastian Olivedo
KITTY K7
Chrisel Galeno-Desuasido
LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE
Lawrence Ang
RESBAK
Diego Marx Dobles
Best Cinematography
BLUE ROOM
Neil Daza
KAPAG WALA NANG MGA ALON
Larry Manda
KITTY K7
Lara Moreno
LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE
Carlos Mauricio
RESBAK
Joshua Reyles
Best Production Design
BLUE ROOM
Marxie Maolen Fadul
KITTY K7
Carmela Danao and Rochelle Jan Crisostomo
LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE
Eero Yves Francisco
NANAHIMIK ANG GABI
Marielle Hizon
RESBAK
Brillante Mendoza
Best Film Score
11,103
Erwin Romulo, Malek Lopez, and Juan Miguel Sobrepeña
BLUE ROOM
Mikey Amistoso and Jazz Nicolas
DELETER
Myka Magsaysay and Paul Sigua
LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE
Alyana Cabral and Pan de Coco
NGAYON KAYA
Len Calvo
RESBAK
Diwa de Leon
Best Documentary Feature
11,103
Directed by Miguel Alcazaren and Jeannette Ifurung
Produced by Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala and Zonia Bandoy
Best First Feature
12 WEEKS
Directed by Anna Isabelle Matutina
Produced by Jules Katanyag and Danzen Santos Katanyag
ANGKAS
Directed by Rain Yamson
Produced by Ferdinand Lapuz and Martin Mayuga
BLUE ROOM
Directed by Ma-An Asuncion L. Dagñalan
Produced by Harlene Bautista, Ma-An Asuncion L. Dagñalan, Wilfredo Manalang, and Ferdinand Lapuz
GINHAWA
Directed by Christian Paolo Lat
Produced by Christian Paolo Lat, Hannah May Ybalez, and Mia Salisbury
LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE
Directed by Martika Ramirez Escobar
Produced by Mario Cornejo and Monster Jimenez
Best Live Action Short Film
ATAY! PATAY!
Directed by Jannah Corrine
Produced by Angelli Lazarte, Natasha Wildi, Jude Jumamil, and Natasha Jumamil
BOLD EAGLE
Directed by Whammy Alcazaren
Produced by Alemberg Ang
GOLDEN BELLS
Directed by Kurt Soberano
Produced by Anson Yu, Dina Yu Soberano, and Ester Tan Yu
LUZONENSIS OSTEOPOROSIS
Directed by Glenn Barit
Produced by Manet A. Dayrit Jason Conanan, Ed Lejano, and Gelo Angustia
MGA HANDUM NGA NASULAT SA BARAS
Directed by Richard Jeroui Salvadico and Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay
Produced by Arden Rod Condez
PAGBILANG KONG TATLO
Directed by Xzy Dumabok
Produced by Harvey Gana
Best Documentary Short Film
BAÓN SA BIYAHE
Directed by James Magnaye
Produced by Gio Rayla
MANILA LOCKDOWN
Directed by Ditsi Carolino
Produced by Emile Guertin
ON HANDS AND KNEES
Directed by Nico Antonio Bagsic
Produced by Nico Antonio Bagsic
PALENGKE DAY
Directed by Mervine Aquino
Produced by Mervine Aquino
ROCKS IN A WINDLESS WADI
Directed by EJ Gagui
Produced by EJ Gagui
SEE US COME TOGETHER
Directed by Alyssa Suico
Produced by Mayday Multimedia
Best Animated Short Film
ANG LIWANAG NG BAKUNAWA
Directed by Alvin Joshua A. Gasga and Elisha Shem E. Domingo
Produced by Alvin Joshua A. Gasga and Elisha Shem E. Domingo
BRAND X
Directed by Keith Deligero
Produced by Gale Osorio
IT’S JUST A CUPCAKE
Directed by Frankie Aldana
Produced by Frankie Aldana
LETTERS TO OUR LITTLE BROWN BROTHERS
Directed by Noli Agbayani Manaig
Produced by Noli Agbayani Manaig
RAMBUTAN
Directed by Shayla Claire Perales and Shiela Mae Tanagon
Produced by Shayla Claire Perales and Shiela Mae Tanagon
SAMPUNG MINUTO
Directed by Jasper Villasis
Produced by Robe Zamora Dagcuta and Jasper Villasis
Best International Film
THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN
Directed by Martin McDonagh
Ireland, UK, USA
CLOSE
Directed by Lukas Dhont
Belgium, France, Netherlands
DECISION TO LEAVE
Directed by Park Chan-wook
South Korea
EO
Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski
Italy, Poland
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
Directed by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan
USA
JOYLAND
Directed by Saim Sadiq
Pakistan, USA
Winners of the Pinoy Rebyu Awards will be announced by the end of February 2023. – Rappler.com
