'Leonor Will Never Die,' 'Blue Room' lead 3rd Pinoy Rebyu Awards nominations

Rappler.com
‘Leonor Will Never Die,’ ‘Blue Room’ lead 3rd Pinoy Rebyu Awards nominations
PRESS RELEASE: Winners of the Pinoy Rebyu Awards will be announced by the end of February 2023

The following is a press release from the Society of Filipino Film Reviewers.

Leonor Will Never Die, Martika Ramirez Escobar’s imaginative homage to 1980s Pinoy action flicks, and Blue Room, Ma-An Asuncion Dagñalan’s engaging debut feature about a group of privileged teens embroiled in a web of drugs and police corruption, lead the nominations for the 3rd Pinoy Rebyu Awards, as voted by the Society of Filipino Film Reviewers.

Escobar’s first full-length feature, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and was the opening film of the 2022 Cinemalaya Film Festival, received a leading 10 nominations. Aside from nods for Best Film and Escobar for Director, Screenplay, and First Feature, it is also nominated for Lead Performance (Sheila Francisco) and Ensemble Performance, as well as four other technical categories.

Tied at 10 nominations is Blue Room, nominated for Director, First Feature, Screenplay (Dagñalan and Siege Ledesma), Supporting Performance (Soliman Cruz and Juan Karlos Labajo), Ensemble Performance, and four other technical categories.

Aside from Leonor Will Never Die, four other films are nominated for Best Film: 11,103, a gripping documentary by Mike Alcazaren and Jeannette Ifurung about Martial Law violence survivors; 12 Weeks, a topical drama directed by Anna Isabelle Matutina centering on a pregnant woman in her 40s; Kapag Wala Nang mga Alon, Lav Diaz’s searing commentary on the past administration’s failed drug war; and Kitty K7, an empowering tale set in the alter world, helmed by Joy Aquino.

Joining Sheila Francisco (Leonor Will Never Die) in the Lead Performance category are Tommy Alejandrino (The Baseball Player), John Lloyd Cruz (Kapag Wala Nang mga Alon), Max Eigenmann (12 Weeks), Ronnie Lazaro (Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon), and Rose van Ginkel (Kitty K7).

The SFFR does not distinguish actors’ gender in the acting categories, the way it does not distinguish gender in the technical categories.

The nominees for Best Supporting Performance, aside from Soliman and Labajo, are Shamaine Buencamino (Kapag Wala Nang mga Alon), Claudia Enriquez (12 Weeks) and Bing Pimentel (12 Weeks).

The Society of Filipino Film Reviewers’ 3rd Pinoy Rebyu Awards celebrate the best achievements in Philippine cinema of 2022. For eligibility, members of SFFR considered all films released in the calendar year in at least one cinema in the Philippines or on a largely accessible streaming service between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022. The SFFR is composed of 38 active reviewers of Philippine cinema.

The complete list of nominees can be found below.

Best Film

11,103
Directed by Miguel Alcazaren and Jeannette Ifurung
Produced by Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala and Zonia Bandoy

12 WEEKS
Directed by Anna Isabelle Matutina
Produced by Jules Katanyag and Danzen Santos Katanyag

KAPAG WALA NANG MGA ALON
Directed by Lav Diaz
Produced by Bianca Balbuena and Bradley Liew

KITTY K7
Directed by Joy Aquino
Produced by Antoinette Jadaone and Dan Villegas

LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE
Directed by Martika Ramirez Escobar
Produced by Mario Cornejo and Monster Jimenez

Best Director

Joy Aquino
KITTY K7

Ma-an L. Asuncion-Dagñalan
BLUE ROOM

Lav Diaz
KAPAG WALA NANG MGA ALON

Martika Ramirez Escobar
LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE

Anna Isabelle Matutina
12 WEEKS

Best Screenplay

12 WEEKS
Anna Isabelle Matutina

THE BASEBALL PLAYER
Carlo Obispo

BLUE ROOM
Ma-An Asuncion L. Dagñalan and Siege Ledesma

KAPAG WALA NANG MGA ALON
Lav Diaz

KITTY K7
Pamela Miras

LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE
Martika Ramirez Escobar

Best Lead Performance

Tommy Alejandrino
THE BASEBALL PLAYER

John Lloyd Cruz
KAPAG WALA NANG MGA ALON

Max Eigenmann
12 WEEKS

Sheila Francisco
LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE

Ronnie Lazaro
KAPAG WALA NANG MGA ALON

Rose Van Ginkel
KITTY K7

Best Supporting Performance

Shamaine Buencamino
KAPAG WALA NANG MGA ALON

Soliman Cruz
BLUE ROOM

Claudia Enriquez
12 WEEKS

Juan Karlos Labajo
BLUE ROOM

Bing Pimentel
12 WEEKS

Best Ensemble Performance

12 WEEKS
Max Eigenmann, Bing Pimentel, Claudia Enriquez, Vance Larena, Nor Domingo, Angie Castrence, Mikee Lim

BLUE ROOM
Juan Karlos Labajo, Harvey Bautista, Nour Hooshmand, Keoni Jin, Elijah Canlas, Soliman Cruz, Bombi Plata, Jericho Arceo, Bon Andrew Lentejas, Ricardo Cepeda, Michael Angelo Dagñalan

FAMILY MATTERS
Noel Trinidad, Liza Lorena, Nonie Buencamino, Agot Isidro, Mylene Dizon, Nikki Valdez, James Blanco, JC Santos, Anna Luna, Ina Feleo, Peewee O’Hara, Jerry O’Hara, Ketchup Eusebio, Roxanne Guinoo, Ian Pangilinan, Trishtan Aguilar, Kzhoebe Nicole Baker, Choline Bautista, Mischa Clark, Meghan Danielle

KAPAG WALA NANG MGA ALON
John Lloyd Cruz, Ronnie Lazaro, Shamaine Buencamino, Don Melvin Boongaling, Trinidad Alim, Wilmer de Jesus, Neil Alvin delas Alas, Jay-R Escandor, Ronaliza Jintalan, Andy Jolo, Berhel Jolo,

LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE
Sheila Francisco, Bong Cabrera, Rocky Salumbides, Anthony Falcon, Rea Molina, Allan Bautista, Tami Monsod, John Paulo Rodriguez, Dido de la Paz, Ryan Eigenmann, Don Melvin Boongaling, Rosario Elena Perez, Raion Sandoval

Best Film Editing

BOLD EAGLE
Carlo Francisco Manatad

BLUE ROOM
Vanessa de Leon

GINHAWA
Alec Figuracion and Sebastian Olivedo

KITTY K7
Chrisel Galeno-Desuasido

LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE
Lawrence Ang

RESBAK
Diego Marx Dobles

Best Cinematography

BLUE ROOM
Neil Daza

KAPAG WALA NANG MGA ALON
Larry Manda

KITTY K7
Lara Moreno

LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE
Carlos Mauricio

RESBAK
Joshua Reyles

Best Production Design

BLUE ROOM
Marxie Maolen Fadul

KITTY K7
Carmela Danao and Rochelle Jan Crisostomo

LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE
Eero Yves Francisco

NANAHIMIK ANG GABI
Marielle Hizon

RESBAK
Brillante Mendoza

Best Film Score

11,103
Erwin Romulo, Malek Lopez, and Juan Miguel Sobrepeña

BLUE ROOM
Mikey Amistoso and Jazz Nicolas

DELETER
Myka Magsaysay and Paul Sigua

LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE
Alyana Cabral and Pan de Coco

NGAYON KAYA
Len Calvo

RESBAK
Diwa de Leon

Best Documentary Feature

11,103
Directed by Miguel Alcazaren and Jeannette Ifurung
Produced by Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala and Zonia Bandoy

Best First Feature

12 WEEKS
Directed by Anna Isabelle Matutina
Produced by Jules Katanyag and Danzen Santos Katanyag

ANGKAS
Directed by Rain Yamson
Produced by Ferdinand Lapuz and Martin Mayuga

BLUE ROOM
Directed by Ma-An Asuncion L. Dagñalan
Produced by Harlene Bautista, Ma-An Asuncion L. Dagñalan, Wilfredo Manalang, and Ferdinand Lapuz

GINHAWA
Directed by Christian Paolo Lat
Produced by Christian Paolo Lat, Hannah May Ybalez, and Mia Salisbury

LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE
Directed by Martika Ramirez Escobar
Produced by Mario Cornejo and Monster Jimenez

Best Live Action Short Film

ATAY! PATAY! 
Directed by Jannah Corrine
Produced by Angelli Lazarte, Natasha Wildi, Jude Jumamil, and Natasha Jumamil

BOLD EAGLE 
Directed by Whammy Alcazaren
Produced by Alemberg Ang

GOLDEN BELLS 
Directed by Kurt Soberano
Produced by Anson Yu, Dina Yu Soberano, and Ester Tan Yu

LUZONENSIS OSTEOPOROSIS 
Directed by Glenn Barit
Produced by Manet A. Dayrit Jason Conanan, Ed Lejano, and Gelo Angustia

MGA HANDUM NGA NASULAT SA BARAS
Directed by Richard Jeroui Salvadico and Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay
Produced by Arden Rod Condez

PAGBILANG KONG TATLO 
Directed by Xzy Dumabok
Produced by Harvey Gana

Best Documentary Short Film

BAÓN SA BIYAHE
Directed by James Magnaye
Produced by Gio Rayla

MANILA LOCKDOWN
Directed by Ditsi Carolino
Produced by Emile Guertin

ON HANDS AND KNEES 
Directed by Nico Antonio Bagsic
Produced by Nico Antonio Bagsic

PALENGKE DAY  
Directed by Mervine Aquino
Produced by Mervine Aquino

ROCKS IN A WINDLESS WADI  
Directed by EJ Gagui
Produced by EJ Gagui

SEE US COME TOGETHER  
Directed by Alyssa Suico
Produced by Mayday Multimedia

Best Animated Short Film

ANG LIWANAG NG BAKUNAWA  
Directed by Alvin Joshua A. Gasga and Elisha Shem E. Domingo
Produced by Alvin Joshua A. Gasga and Elisha Shem E. Domingo

BRAND X
Directed by Keith Deligero
Produced by Gale Osorio

IT’S JUST A CUPCAKE   
Directed by Frankie Aldana
Produced by Frankie Aldana

LETTERS TO OUR LITTLE BROWN BROTHERS 
Directed by Noli Agbayani Manaig
Produced by Noli Agbayani Manaig

RAMBUTAN 
Directed by Shayla Claire Perales and Shiela Mae Tanagon
Produced by Shayla Claire Perales and Shiela Mae Tanagon

SAMPUNG MINUTO 
Directed by Jasper Villasis
Produced by Robe Zamora Dagcuta and Jasper Villasis

Best International Film

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN
Directed by Martin McDonagh
Ireland, UK, USA

CLOSE   
Directed by Lukas Dhont
Belgium, France, Netherlands

DECISION TO LEAVE 
Directed by Park Chan-wook
South Korea

EO   
Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski
Italy, Poland

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE   
Directed by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan
USA

JOYLAND   
Directed by Saim Sadiq
Pakistan, USA

Winners of the Pinoy Rebyu Awards will be announced by the end of February 2023. – Rappler.com

