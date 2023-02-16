‘Leonor Will Never Die,’ ‘Blue Room’ lead 3rd Pinoy Rebyu Awards nominations

PRESS RELEASE: Winners of the Pinoy Rebyu Awards will be announced by the end of February 2023

The following is a press release from the Society of Filipino Film Reviewers.

Leonor Will Never Die, Martika Ramirez Escobar’s imaginative homage to 1980s Pinoy action flicks, and Blue Room, Ma-An Asuncion Dagñalan’s engaging debut feature about a group of privileged teens embroiled in a web of drugs and police corruption, lead the nominations for the 3rd Pinoy Rebyu Awards, as voted by the Society of Filipino Film Reviewers.

Escobar’s first full-length feature, which premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and was the opening film of the 2022 Cinemalaya Film Festival, received a leading 10 nominations. Aside from nods for Best Film and Escobar for Director, Screenplay, and First Feature, it is also nominated for Lead Performance (Sheila Francisco) and Ensemble Performance, as well as four other technical categories.

Tied at 10 nominations is Blue Room, nominated for Director, First Feature, Screenplay (Dagñalan and Siege Ledesma), Supporting Performance (Soliman Cruz and Juan Karlos Labajo), Ensemble Performance, and four other technical categories.

Aside from Leonor Will Never Die, four other films are nominated for Best Film: 11,103, a gripping documentary by Mike Alcazaren and Jeannette Ifurung about Martial Law violence survivors; 12 Weeks, a topical drama directed by Anna Isabelle Matutina centering on a pregnant woman in her 40s; Kapag Wala Nang mga Alon, Lav Diaz’s searing commentary on the past administration’s failed drug war; and Kitty K7, an empowering tale set in the alter world, helmed by Joy Aquino.

Joining Sheila Francisco (Leonor Will Never Die) in the Lead Performance category are Tommy Alejandrino (The Baseball Player), John Lloyd Cruz (Kapag Wala Nang mga Alon), Max Eigenmann (12 Weeks), Ronnie Lazaro (Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon), and Rose van Ginkel (Kitty K7).

The SFFR does not distinguish actors’ gender in the acting categories, the way it does not distinguish gender in the technical categories.

The nominees for Best Supporting Performance, aside from Soliman and Labajo, are Shamaine Buencamino (Kapag Wala Nang mga Alon), Claudia Enriquez (12 Weeks) and Bing Pimentel (12 Weeks).

The Society of Filipino Film Reviewers’ 3rd Pinoy Rebyu Awards celebrate the best achievements in Philippine cinema of 2022. For eligibility, members of SFFR considered all films released in the calendar year in at least one cinema in the Philippines or on a largely accessible streaming service between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022. The SFFR is composed of 38 active reviewers of Philippine cinema.

The complete list of nominees can be found below.

Best Film

11,103

Directed by Miguel Alcazaren and Jeannette Ifurung

Produced by Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala and Zonia Bandoy



12 WEEKS

Directed by Anna Isabelle Matutina

Produced by Jules Katanyag and Danzen Santos Katanyag



KAPAG WALA NANG MGA ALON

Directed by Lav Diaz

Produced by Bianca Balbuena and Bradley Liew



KITTY K7

Directed by Joy Aquino

Produced by Antoinette Jadaone and Dan Villegas



LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE

Directed by Martika Ramirez Escobar

Produced by Mario Cornejo and Monster Jimenez

Best Director

Joy Aquino

KITTY K7



Ma-an L. Asuncion-Dagñalan

BLUE ROOM



Lav Diaz

KAPAG WALA NANG MGA ALON



Martika Ramirez Escobar

LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE



Anna Isabelle Matutina

12 WEEKS

Best Screenplay

12 WEEKS

Anna Isabelle Matutina



THE BASEBALL PLAYER

Carlo Obispo



BLUE ROOM

Ma-An Asuncion L. Dagñalan and Siege Ledesma



KAPAG WALA NANG MGA ALON

Lav Diaz



KITTY K7

Pamela Miras



LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE

Martika Ramirez Escobar

Best Lead Performance

Tommy Alejandrino

THE BASEBALL PLAYER



John Lloyd Cruz

KAPAG WALA NANG MGA ALON



Max Eigenmann

12 WEEKS



Sheila Francisco

LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE



Ronnie Lazaro

KAPAG WALA NANG MGA ALON



Rose Van Ginkel

KITTY K7

Best Supporting Performance

Shamaine Buencamino

KAPAG WALA NANG MGA ALON



Soliman Cruz

BLUE ROOM



Claudia Enriquez

12 WEEKS



Juan Karlos Labajo

BLUE ROOM



Bing Pimentel

12 WEEKS

Best Ensemble Performance

12 WEEKS

Max Eigenmann, Bing Pimentel, Claudia Enriquez, Vance Larena, Nor Domingo, Angie Castrence, Mikee Lim



BLUE ROOM

Juan Karlos Labajo, Harvey Bautista, Nour Hooshmand, Keoni Jin, Elijah Canlas, Soliman Cruz, Bombi Plata, Jericho Arceo, Bon Andrew Lentejas, Ricardo Cepeda, Michael Angelo Dagñalan



FAMILY MATTERS

Noel Trinidad, Liza Lorena, Nonie Buencamino, Agot Isidro, Mylene Dizon, Nikki Valdez, James Blanco, JC Santos, Anna Luna, Ina Feleo, Peewee O’Hara, Jerry O’Hara, Ketchup Eusebio, Roxanne Guinoo, Ian Pangilinan, Trishtan Aguilar, Kzhoebe Nicole Baker, Choline Bautista, Mischa Clark, Meghan Danielle



KAPAG WALA NANG MGA ALON

John Lloyd Cruz, Ronnie Lazaro, Shamaine Buencamino, Don Melvin Boongaling, Trinidad Alim, Wilmer de Jesus, Neil Alvin delas Alas, Jay-R Escandor, Ronaliza Jintalan, Andy Jolo, Berhel Jolo,



LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE

Sheila Francisco, Bong Cabrera, Rocky Salumbides, Anthony Falcon, Rea Molina, Allan Bautista, Tami Monsod, John Paulo Rodriguez, Dido de la Paz, Ryan Eigenmann, Don Melvin Boongaling, Rosario Elena Perez, Raion Sandoval

Best Film Editing

BOLD EAGLE

Carlo Francisco Manatad



BLUE ROOM

Vanessa de Leon



GINHAWA

Alec Figuracion and Sebastian Olivedo



KITTY K7

Chrisel Galeno-Desuasido



LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE

Lawrence Ang



RESBAK

Diego Marx Dobles

Best Cinematography

BLUE ROOM

Neil Daza



KAPAG WALA NANG MGA ALON

Larry Manda



KITTY K7

Lara Moreno



LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE

Carlos Mauricio



RESBAK

Joshua Reyles

Best Production Design

BLUE ROOM

Marxie Maolen Fadul



KITTY K7

Carmela Danao and Rochelle Jan Crisostomo



LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE

Eero Yves Francisco



NANAHIMIK ANG GABI

Marielle Hizon



RESBAK

Brillante Mendoza

Best Film Score

11,103

Erwin Romulo, Malek Lopez, and Juan Miguel Sobrepeña



BLUE ROOM

Mikey Amistoso and Jazz Nicolas



DELETER

Myka Magsaysay and Paul Sigua



LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE

Alyana Cabral and Pan de Coco



NGAYON KAYA

Len Calvo



RESBAK

Diwa de Leon

Best Documentary Feature

11,103

Directed by Miguel Alcazaren and Jeannette Ifurung

Produced by Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala and Zonia Bandoy

Best First Feature

12 WEEKS

Directed by Anna Isabelle Matutina

Produced by Jules Katanyag and Danzen Santos Katanyag



ANGKAS

Directed by Rain Yamson

Produced by Ferdinand Lapuz and Martin Mayuga



BLUE ROOM

Directed by Ma-An Asuncion L. Dagñalan

Produced by Harlene Bautista, Ma-An Asuncion L. Dagñalan, Wilfredo Manalang, and Ferdinand Lapuz



GINHAWA

Directed by Christian Paolo Lat

Produced by Christian Paolo Lat, Hannah May Ybalez, and Mia Salisbury



LEONOR WILL NEVER DIE

Directed by Martika Ramirez Escobar

Produced by Mario Cornejo and Monster Jimenez

Best Live Action Short Film

ATAY! PATAY!

Directed by Jannah Corrine

Produced by Angelli Lazarte, Natasha Wildi, Jude Jumamil, and Natasha Jumamil



BOLD EAGLE

Directed by Whammy Alcazaren

Produced by Alemberg Ang



GOLDEN BELLS

Directed by Kurt Soberano

Produced by Anson Yu, Dina Yu Soberano, and Ester Tan Yu



LUZONENSIS OSTEOPOROSIS

Directed by Glenn Barit

Produced by Manet A. Dayrit Jason Conanan, Ed Lejano, and Gelo Angustia



MGA HANDUM NGA NASULAT SA BARAS

Directed by Richard Jeroui Salvadico and Arlie Sweet Sumagaysay

Produced by Arden Rod Condez



PAGBILANG KONG TATLO

Directed by Xzy Dumabok

Produced by Harvey Gana

Best Documentary Short Film

BAÓN SA BIYAHE

Directed by James Magnaye

Produced by Gio Rayla



MANILA LOCKDOWN

Directed by Ditsi Carolino

Produced by Emile Guertin



ON HANDS AND KNEES

Directed by Nico Antonio Bagsic

Produced by Nico Antonio Bagsic



PALENGKE DAY

Directed by Mervine Aquino

Produced by Mervine Aquino



ROCKS IN A WINDLESS WADI

Directed by EJ Gagui

Produced by EJ Gagui



SEE US COME TOGETHER

Directed by Alyssa Suico

Produced by Mayday Multimedia

Best Animated Short Film

ANG LIWANAG NG BAKUNAWA

Directed by Alvin Joshua A. Gasga and Elisha Shem E. Domingo

Produced by Alvin Joshua A. Gasga and Elisha Shem E. Domingo



BRAND X

Directed by Keith Deligero

Produced by Gale Osorio



IT’S JUST A CUPCAKE

Directed by Frankie Aldana

Produced by Frankie Aldana



LETTERS TO OUR LITTLE BROWN BROTHERS

Directed by Noli Agbayani Manaig

Produced by Noli Agbayani Manaig



RAMBUTAN

Directed by Shayla Claire Perales and Shiela Mae Tanagon

Produced by Shayla Claire Perales and Shiela Mae Tanagon



SAMPUNG MINUTO

Directed by Jasper Villasis

Produced by Robe Zamora Dagcuta and Jasper Villasis

Best International Film

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

Directed by Martin McDonagh

Ireland, UK, USA



CLOSE

Directed by Lukas Dhont

Belgium, France, Netherlands



DECISION TO LEAVE

Directed by Park Chan-wook

South Korea



EO

Directed by Jerzy Skolimowski

Italy, Poland



EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

Directed by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan

USA



JOYLAND

Directed by Saim Sadiq

Pakistan, USA

Winners of the Pinoy Rebyu Awards will be announced by the end of February 2023. – Rappler.com