RESULTS: April 2023 Veterinarian Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: Only 1 out of 21 passes the Veterinarians Special Professional Licensure Examination administered in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al-Khobar, and Singapore

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1 out of 21 passed the Veterinarians Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Veterinary Medicine in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al-Khobar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and Singapore in April 2023.

The members of the Board of Veterinary Medicine who gave the licensure examination were Dr. Ma. Elizabeth D. Callanta, chairman; and Dr. Maximino M. Montenegro, member.

The successful examinee should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The passer who will register is required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

The performance of schools in the April 2023 Veterinarians Special Professional Licensure Examination in alphabetical order as per R.A. 8981 otherwise known as PRC Modernization Act of 2000 Section 7(m) “To monitor the performance of schools in licensure examinations and publish the results thereof in a newspaper of national circulation” is as follows:

The successful examinee in the April 2023 Veterinarians Special Professional Licensure Examination:

– Rappler.com