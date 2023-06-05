Bulletin Board
Bulletin Board
board exam results

LIST OF PASSERS: April 2023 Civil Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination

Rappler.com
LIST OF PASSERS: April 2023 Civil Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination
Here’s the list of examinees who passed the April 2023 Civil Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Monday, June 5, that 44 out of 249 examinees successfully passed the April 2023 Civil Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination.

Also read:

Here’s the list of examinees who passed the examination:

See the full results of the April 2023 Civil Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination below:

RESULTS: April 2023 Civil Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

licensure examinations in PH