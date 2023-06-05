LIST OF PASSERS: April 2023 Civil Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination

Here’s the list of examinees who passed the April 2023 Civil Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Monday, June 5, that 44 out of 249 examinees successfully passed the April 2023 Civil Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination.

Also read:

Here’s the list of examinees who passed the examination:

See the full results of the April 2023 Civil Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination below:

– Rappler.com