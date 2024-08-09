Metrobank Foundation names 2024 outstanding teachers, soldiers

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: Each awardee will receive one million pesos (net of tax) and the iconic 'The Flame' trophy

This is a press release from the Metrobank Foundation Incorporated

The Metrobank Foundation (MBFI) proudly announces the 2024 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos. This accolade, hailed as the most prestigious career-service award in the Philippines, annually recognizes exemplary individuals from the academe, the military and the police sectors, who have significantly made an impact in their communities and the nation.

On its 39th year, the Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos has strengthened its position as a beacon of recognition, honoring public servants whose steadfast commitment and dedication to serve honors not only the recipients’ achievements but also the profound love and passion they have poured into their work, embodying the essence of the Filipino spirit. Since its inception in 1985 by the late Metrobank group founder Dr. George S.K. Ty, the program has recognized 715 outstanding public servants, including 384 teachers, 172 soldiers, and 159 police officers. With the theme “Beyond Excellence,” MBFI continues this legacy, spotlighting ten remarkable individuals who exemplify the dedication and integrity of true public service.

The 2024 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino Teachers include the following:

Ma. Ella F. Fabella, Master Teacher II at Maasin Learning Center in Zamboanga City

Franco Rino C. Apoyon, Head Teacher II at Kabasalan National High School in Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay

Decibel V. Faustino-Eslava, Ph.D., Professor 9 at the University of the Philippines Los Baños in Laguna

Maria Regina M. Hechanova-Alampay, Ph.D., Professor at Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City

These educators have made significant contributions by inspiring and mentoring their students, innovating educational practices, and engaging in impactful research and community service.

The 2024 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino Soldiers are the following:

Captain Salvador M. Sambalilo PN (GSC), Assistant Chief of Fleet Staff of the Fleet Staff for Weapons, Communications, Electronics, and Information System, F6 at the Headquarters Philippine Fleet of the Philippine Navy in Subic, Zambales

Major Ron JR T. Villarosa (INF) PA, Chief of the Civil Affairs Division at the Civil-Military Operations Research Center, Civil-Military Operations Regiment of the Philippine Army in Taguig City

Staff Sergeant Michael S. Rayanon PN(M), Public Affairs Non-Commissioned Officer of the Marine Battalion Landing Team 3 of the Philippine Navy in San Vicente, Palawan

These soldiers have exemplified bravery, discipline, and a strong sense of duty, contributing significantly to the nation’s security and humanitarian efforts.

The 2024 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipino Police Officers are:

Police Lieutenant Colonel Bryan G. Bernardino, Chief of Police at Tacurong City Police Station, Sultan Kudarat Police Provincial Office in Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat

Police Major Mark Ronan B. Balmaceda, Deputy Force Commander of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion at the National Capital Regional Police Office in Taguig City

Police Staff Sergeant Llena Sol-Josefa M. Jovita, Monitoring and Evaluation Police Non-Commissioned Officer of the City Police Strategy Management Unit of the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office in Cagayan de Oro City

These officers have shown exemplary leadership and a deep commitment to maintaining peace and order, often going above and beyond the call of duty to serve and protect their communities.

MBFI president Aniceto M. Sobrepeña said, “These outstanding individuals continue to raise the bar of excellence in their respective fields, serving as role models to many, trailblazing in their professions and redefining what going beyond public service is all about.”

This year’s selection process began with over 350 nominations, reflecting the program’s reputation for credibility and prestige, rooted in its meticulous and continuously refined procedures. Initially, a validation process was conducted to verify the authenticity of the semi-finalists’ achievements as teachers, soldiers, and police officers. This thorough assessment, conducted by independent third-party researchers, utilized a standardized tool to evaluate the claims. The review encompassed a wide range of initiatives, including Programs/Projects/Services (PPS) and innovations, to assess the extent, quality, and influence of their work. This process ensured that the finalists’ contributions were genuine and made a significant and lasting difference.

Following this, the Board of Assessors, a preliminary panel of judges that included experts from the academe, government, civil society, and media, had the main task of selecting the semi-finalists. Each semi-finalist underwent an interview process, with teachers required to give live teaching demonstrations.

The final judging focused on key criteria such as values, service, and community involvement. The Final Board of Judges, chaired by Senator Mark A. Villar (representing the Legislature – Senate) and co-chaired by Supreme Court Associate Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh (representing the Judiciary), comprised distinguished figures from various sectors: Pasig City Congressman Roman T. Romulo (representing the Legislature – House of Representatives), Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy E. Velicaria-Garafil (representing the Executive/Cabinet), Quezon City Mayor Ma. Josefina G. Belmonte (representing the Local Government), San Beda University Rector-President Rev. Fr. Aloysius Ma. O. Maranan, OSB (representing the Academe), and Philippine Star’s Business Editor Iris Cecilia Gonzales (representing the Media).

Each awardee will receive one million pesos (net of tax) and the iconic “The Flame” trophy at the conferment ceremony on September 4, 2024, at the Grand Hyatt Manila. This ceremony will honor the extraordinary contributions of these individuals and celebrate their unwavering commitment to public service.

“I think it’s very important that we’ve had these awards for a very long time because it gives our countrymen incentives to perform (and) to pursue excellence. At the same time, it also brings out the stories of many of our (Outstanding) Filipinos that may not always be known to the public,” said Senator Villar. “Now, we know the stories of these heroes, these teachers, these soldiers, these police (officers), and they also serve as inspiration for others.”

The Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos is implemented in partnership with the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, PS Bank, Rotary Club of Makati Metro, and Rotary Club of New Manila East.

As the 2024 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos are celebrated, the focus is not only on their remarkable achievements but also on the values and passion that drive their service. These outstanding individuals truly embody the Foundation’s motto “A Heart That Serves,” showcasing unwavering commitment and resilience even amidst adversity. Their dedication exemplifies the true spirit of Filipino excellence, illustrating how a heart devoted to service can ignite hope, foster positive change, and inspire others to make a meaningful difference. – Rappler.com