NCCA grants: P77 million available for 77 Mindanao art projects

The following is a press release from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) underscores its vital role in fostering Mindanao artistry by offering 77 projects specifically for the region, with over P77 million in funding available through the Competitive Grants Program 2025.

The deadline for submissions is on August 31, 2024.

Section 12.a.4 of Republic Act 7356 or the NCCA Charter authorizes the commission to give grants to artists and cultural groups that contribute significantly to the Filipino’s cultural legacy to extend artistic achievement. Further, Section 13.h of the same law mandates the commission to administer the National Endowment Fund for Culture and the Arts (NEFCA) and give grants for the development, protection, preservation, and dissemination of Philippine culture and arts.

The program is open to nongovernment organizations (NGOs), people’s organizations (POs), indigenous peoples’ organizations (IPOs), individuals, local government units (LGUs), government agencies (GAs), state universities and colleges (SUCs), and public schools.

With a focus on four strategic outcomes under the Philippine Development Plan for Culture and the Arts 2024–2029: Filipino Identity Reaffirmed; Filipino Creativity and Innovativeness Harnessed; Humane, Inclusive, and Sustainable Communities Established; and Culture and Disaster Responsive Governance Enhanced, the NCCA Competitive Grants Program 2025 is poised to make a significant impact on the Filipino artistry.

The NCCA Competitive Grants Program is competitive in nature since the approval of project proposals passes through a rigorous and confidential evaluation process based on merit such as quality and relevance to Commission priorities. The projects are categorized under the four Subcommissions (composed of 19 national committees) — Subcommission on the Arts (SCA); Subcommission on Cultural and Traditional Arts (SCCTA); Subcommission on Cultural Dissemination (SCD); and Subcommission on Cultural Heritage (SCH). Proponents interested in implementing projects in each category shall submit a project proposal following the requirements and shall be addressed and submitted to:

Program Management Division (PMD) National Commission for Culture and the Arts Room 5B, Fifth Floor, NCCA Building, 633 General Luna Street, Intramuros 1002 Manila, Philippines Telephone Nos: (02) 8527-5535 (Trunk Line) locals 524, 541, and 507 E-mail: pmd@ncca.gov.ph

Interested proponents can only submit one project proposal; must fully accomplish the prescribed NCCA Project Proposal Form; must indicate and identify the corresponding category where his/her project will fall; must submit the documentary requirements; must be accredited by the Commission as a pre-requisite to the approval of their project proposal; may be accomplished in Filipino or English.

Officials, employees, and Executive Council (ExeCon) members and their relatives up to the fourth civil degree of affinity and consanguinity, as well as organizations and institutions where ExeCon members serve as officers and incorporators, are disqualified from submitting proposals.

For more information on the 2025 NCCA Competitive Grants Program, you may coordinate with the Program Management Division Secretariat at telephone number (02) 8527-2192 (TL) loc. 509, fax numbers (02) 8527-2198 / (02) 8527-2209 / (02) 8527-2194, or through e-mail at ppmd@ncca.gov.ph. You may also visit https://ncca.gov.ph/ncca-competitive-grants-program/and Facebook page for further details.

For details on this press release, contact Rene Napeñas, head, Public Affairs and Information Office, through pais@ncca.gov.ph or 0945 788 5698. Visit www.ncca.gov.ph and the Facebook page @NCCAOfficial. – Rappler.com