November Hi-Fi Show 2023 audio exhibit this weekend in Dusit Thani Hotel

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MUSIC. An exhibit of various audio products in the 2012 edition of the November Hi-Fi Show in Dusit Thani Hotel, Makati City.

Visitors can experience excellent sound from locally crafted audio equipment. Various audio products will be on sale. Entrance is free.

MANILA, Philippines – This year’s staging of the audio exhibit, November Hi-Fi Show, will be this weekend, November 11 to 12, in Dusit Thani Hotel in Makati City.

Visitors can experience excellent sound from locally crafted audio equipment in the exhibit.

Among the products that will be displayed are The Merlin Analog and Jacinta Speakers.

The Merlin Analog, invented by audiophile Mandy Mariño, is a mechanical diode that collects vibrations and channels them to a central area where they are dissipated through standard methods. To achieve sound fidelity from vinyl records, the Merlin deters spurious vibrations generated during the retrieval of recorded information.

The Jacinta Speaker was designed and crafted by Noly Dy to allow the audience to listen for extended periods at lower volumes without the music losing clarity. The unit has a more balanced linear frequency curve, from bass to highs, resulting in a more pleasant and refreshing listening experience.

The overall show concept this year is by audiophiles Mandy Mariño and Rappler business columnist and Val Villanueva.

Villanueva’s exhibit in Room 546 of the hotel will feature all-Filipino made audio products such as turntables, all-tube amplifiers/preamplifiers, cables and interconnects. He will be playing both digital and analog music.

Other participants will be selling various audio equipment, vinyl records, audio accessories, among others, in other rooms of the hotel.

The audio exhibit is expected to be patronized by people in business, politics, doctors, lawyers, ordinary audiophiles, bonded by their passion for high-fidelity music.

The audio exhibit is open from 10 am to 6 pm. Entrance is free. – Rappler.com