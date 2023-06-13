LIST OF PASSERS: June 2023 Radiologic and X-Ray Technologists Licensure Examination

Here's the list of examinees who passed the June 2023 Radiologic and X-Ray Technologists Licensure Examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 385 out of 1,237 passed the Radiologic Technologists Licensure Examination and 35 out of 131 passed the X-Ray Technologists Licensure Examination.

Here’s the list of examinees who passed the examination:

See the full story on the results of the June 2023 Radiologic and X-Ray Technologists Licensure Examination below:

– Rappler.com