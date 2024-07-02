Find openings in government via CSC job portal

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PRESS RELEASE: The Civil Service Commission job portal offers aspiring government employees detailed information and easy access to a wide range of job openings within the public sector

Civil Service Commission (CSC) Chairperson Karlo Nograles encouraged job seekers interested in public sector positions to explore opportunities through the CSC Job Portal, available at csc.gov.ph/career.

He highlighted the portal’s significance in offering aspiring government employees detailed information and easy access to a wide range of job openings within the public sector.

“Patuloy ang pagdami ng mga oportunidad sa trabaho sa gobyerno dahil laging may pangangailangan para sa mga mahuhusay at tapat na kawani na magbibigay ng dekalidad na serbisyo publiko. Ang CSC Job Portal ay isang madaling paraan upang makita ang mga bakanteng posisyon sa iba’t ibang ahensya ng pamahalaan sa lahat ng rehiyon ng Pilipinas,” said Nograles.

(Job opportunities in government continue to increase since there’s always a need for skilled and loyal employees who can give quality public service. The CSC Job Portal is an easy way to see vacant positions in different government agencies in all regions in the Philippines.)

In accordance with CSC Resolution No. 2000221 dated February 4, 2020, the CSC has implemented a unified platform for publishing vacant government positions on the CSC website.

National government agencies, local government units, and state universities and colleges are required to submit their lists of authorized first, second, and third level vacant positions in both electronic and printed formats to the concerned CSC Field Office (FO). The electronic copy is forwarded to the CSC Regional Office for publication on the CSC website, while the printed copy is displayed on the bulletin board of the CSC FO.

Applicants can use the job portal’s filters such as position title, agency name, and region to search for available positions.

Aside from the position title and place of assignment, the job postings also indicate the salary or job grade; the qualification standards that need to be met by the applicant, such as eligibility, education, training, work experience, and competency; the documents to be submitted; and instructions on how to apply.

Nograles reminded jobseekers that all job applications or questions should be directed to the agency concerned. He also advised applicants to carefully review the qualification standards and competencies required for each position, emphasizing that eligibility alone does not guarantee a permanent appointment.

“The government is not only the biggest employer nationally or locally, it also provides the opportunity for Filipinos to attain security of tenure. We encourage qualified Filipinos, including our fresh graduates, job shifters, and civil service eligibles to join the civil service and contribute to our nation’s development,” Nograles added. – Rappler.com