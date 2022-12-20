RESULTS: December 2022 Aeronautical Engineer Licensure Examination and Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Electrical Engineers

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 351 out of 843 passed the Aeronautical Engineer Licensure Examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 351 out of 843 passed the Aeronautical Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Aeronautical Engineering in Manila this December 2022.

The members of the Board of Aeronautical Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Ernesto B. Ferreras, Jr., Chairman and Engr. Redentor C. Malia, Member.

The results were released in two (2) working days after the last day of examination.

On February 2 – 3 and February 6 – 10, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the December 2022 Aeronautical Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the December 2022 Aeronautical Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers and performance of schools:

Results of the Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Electrical Engineers

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 80 passed the Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Electrical Engineers given by the Board of Electrical Engineering in Manila this December 2022.

The members of the Board of Electrical Engineering who conducted the Technical Evaluation are Engr. Francis V. Mapile, Chairman and Engr. Jaime V. Mendoza, Member.

Registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will start on January 30 – 31, 2023.

Here’s the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com