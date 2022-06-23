RESULTS: June 2022 Architect Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 3,037 out of 4,766 passed the examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 3,037 out of 4,766 passed the Architect Licensure Examination (ALE) given by the Board of Architecture headed by its Chairman, Arch. Robert S. Sac with two other members, Arch. Robert M. Mirafuente and Arch. Corazon V. Fabia-Tandoc. The examination was held in Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this June 17 and 19, 2022. The result of examination with respect to one examinee was withheld as per Board Resolution No. 09 dated June 22, 2022.

The results were released in three working days after the last day of examination.

On August 23–26, August 30–31, September 1–2 and September 5–6, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the mass oathtaking of the successful examinees in the said licensure examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the June 2022 Architect Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the June 2022 Architect Licensure Examination are the following:

Check out the full list of passers here:

Check out the performance of schools here:

– Rappler.com