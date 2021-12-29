RESULTS: December 2021 Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Wednesday, December 29, that 318 out of 1,454 passed the Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Accountancy in Manila and Rosales this December 2021.

The Board of Accountancy is composed of Noe G. Quiñanola, Chairman; Thelma S. Ciudadano, Vice Chairman; Gloria T. Baysa, Samuel B. Padilla, Arlyn Juanita S. Villanueva and Gervacio I. Piator, Members.

The top-performing schools in the December 2021 Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

Below is the full list of passers:

From February 2 to February 8, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow the instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, a notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com