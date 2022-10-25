RESULTS: October 2022 Chemist Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: 284 out of 731 passed the Chemist Licensure Examination and 2,204 out of 2,588 passed the Chemical Technician Licensure Examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 284 out of 731 passed the Chemist Licensure Examination and 2,204 out of 2,588 passed the Chemical Technician Licensure Examination given by the Board of Chemistry in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Tacloban and Zamboanga this October 2022.

The members of the Board of Chemistry who gave the licensure examinations are Ms. Adoracion P. Resurreccion, chairman; Ms. Soledad S. Castañeda and Ms. Ma. Theresa C. Cayton, members.

The results were released in four working days after the last day of examinations.

On November 28-29, December 1-2 and December 5-7, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

Those who failed to pass the board examination for Chemist but had obtained a rating of at least 70% in any two (2) subjects can register as Chemical Technician.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing school in the October 2022 Chemist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The top performing school in the October 2022 Chemical Technician Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the October 2022 Chemist Licensure Examination are the following:

The successful examinees who garnered the five highest places in the October 2022 Chemical Technician Licensure Examination are the following:

Check out the full list of passers here:

