RESULTS: May 2022 Civil Engineer Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 5,836 out of 13,781 passed the Civil Engineer Licensure Examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 5,836 out of 13,781 passed the Civil Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Civil Engineering in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this May 2022. The result of examination with respect to one examinee was withheld as per Board Resolution No. 03 dated May 11, 2022 and one examinee was withheld pending final determination of his liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

The results were released in five working days after the last day of examination.

The members of the Board of Civil Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Praxedes P. Bernardo, Chairman; Engr. Pericles P. Dakay and Engr. Romeo A. Estañero, Members.

On June 8-10, June 13-17 and June 20-21, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

Here are the top performing schools in the May 2022 Civil Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the May 2022 Civil Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Below is the full list of performance of schools:

