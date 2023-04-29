RESULTS: April 2023 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 5,887 out of 16,936 passed the examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 5,887 out of 16,936 passed the Civil Engineers Licensure Examination given by the Board of Civil Engineering in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Palawan, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this April 2023. The results of examination with respect to two examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

The results were released in four working days after the last day of examination.

The members of the Board of Civil Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Praxedes P. Bernardo, chairman; Engr. Pericles P. Dakay and Engr. Romeo A. Estañero, members.

On June 13-16, June 19-23 and June 26-30, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the April 2023 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the April 2023 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination are the following:

