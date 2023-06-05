RESULTS: April 2023 Civil Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 44 out of 249 passed the examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 44 out of 249 passed the Civil Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Civil Engineering in: Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Al Ahmadi, Kuwait; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Doha, Qatar; Manama, Bahrain and Singapore last April 2023.

The members of the Board of Civil Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Praxedes P. Bernardo, Chairman; Engr. Pericles P. Dakay and Engr. Romeo A. Estañero, Members.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

Check out the full list of passers here:

Check out the performance of schools here:

– Rappler.com