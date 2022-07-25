RESULTS: July 2022 Criminologist Licensure Examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 12,698 out of 41,913 passed the Criminologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Criminology last June 2022 in 19 testing centers all over the Philippines.

The results of examination with respect to 22 examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examination, and 103 were withheld as per Board Resolution No. 09 dated July 25, 2022.

The Board of Criminology is composed of Ramil Gabao (inhibited), chairman; George Fernandez, Lani Palmones and Warren Corpuz, members.

The results were released in 29 working days from the last day of examination.

From September 5 to September 22, 2022, registration for the issuance of professional identification card (ID) and certificate of registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished oath form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the roster of registered professionals.

The dates and venues for the oath-taking ceremonies of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the June 2022 Criminologist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the June 2022 Criminologist Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com