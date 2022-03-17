RESULTS: January 2022 Dentist Licensure Exam

PRESS RELEASE: 731 out of 1,660 passed the January 2022 Dentist licensure examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 731 out of 1,660 passed the January 2022 Dentist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Dentistry in Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao and Iloilo last January 2022.

The results of examination with respect to four examinees were withheld as per Board Resolution No. 03 dated March 17, 2022.

The Board of Dentistry is composed of Dr. Rodolfo R. Drapete, Officer-In-Charge; Dr. Melinda L. Garcia, Dr. Carlito D. Paragas, Dr. Gloria M. Bumanlag and Dr. Merlin A. Go, Members.

The results were released in six working days after the last day of examination.

The top performing schools in the January 2022 Dentist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the January 2022 Dentist Licensure Examination are the following:

The performance of schools in the January 2022 Dentist Licensure Examination in alphabetical order as per R.A. 8981 otherwise known as PRC Modernization Act of 2000 Section 7(m) “To monitor the performance of schools in licensure examinations and publish the results thereof in a newspaper of national circulation” is as follows:

Below is the full list of successful examinees:

On April 27 – 29, May 4 – 6 and May 9 – 13, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

Notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the successful examinees in the said examination will be announced at a later date. – Rappler.com