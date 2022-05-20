RESULTS: May 2022 Dentist Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 683 out of 1,472 passed the May 2022 Dentist Licensure Examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 683 out of 1,472 passed the May 2022 Dentist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Dentistry in Manila, Baguio and Cebu this May 2022.

The Board of Dentistry is composed of Dr. Rodolfo R. Drapete, Officer-In-Charge; Dr. Melinda L. Garcia, Dr. Carlito D. Paragas, Dr. Gloria M. Bumanlag and Dr. Merlin A. Go, Members.

The results were released in five working days after the last day of examination.

On June 23 – 24 and June 27 – 29, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

Downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

Notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing school in the May 2022 Dentist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the May 2022 Dentist Licensure Examination are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers and performance of schools:

