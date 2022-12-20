RESULTS: November 2022 Dentist Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 1,431 out of 2,341 passed the November 2022 Dentist Licensure Examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,431 out of 2,341 passed the November 2022 Dentist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Dentistry in Manila, Baguio and Cebu last November 2022.



The Board of Dentistry is composed of Dr. Rodolfo R. Drapete, Officer-In-Charge (inhibited); Dr. Melinda L. Garcia, Dr. Carlito D. Paragas, Dr. Gloria M. Bumanlag and Dr. Merlin A. Go, Members.



The results were released in six (6) working days after the last day of examination.

On February 13 – 17, February 20 – 24 and March 1 – 3, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

Notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope



The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

The top performing schools in the November 2022 Dentist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the November 2022 Dentist Licensure Examination are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers and performance of schools:

