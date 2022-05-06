RESULTS: April 2022 Electrical Engineer Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: 3,029 out of 5,567 passed the Registered Electrical Engineer Licensure Examination and 1,717 out of 3,712 passed the Registered Master Electrician Licensure Examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 3,029 out of 5,567 passed the Registered Electrical Engineer Licensure Examination and 1,717 out of 3,712 passed the Registered Master Electrician Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electrical Engineering in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last April 2022.

The members of the Board of Electrical Engineering who gave the licensure examinations are Engr. Francis V. Mapile, chairman and Engr. Jaime V. Mendoza, member.

The results were released in three working days after the last day of examinations.

On June 13-17 and June 20-24, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examinations will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the April 2022 Registered Electrical Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The top performing schools in the April 2022 Registered Master Electrician Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the April 2022 Registered Electrical Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the April 2022 Registered Master Electrician Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

REE ALPHA by Rappler

Below is the full list of the performance of schools:

REE POS by Rappler

– Rappler.com