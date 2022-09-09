RESULTS: September 2022 Electrical Engineer Licensure Examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2,467 out of 4,914 passed the Registered Electrical Engineer Licensure Examination and 2,433 out of 3,857 passed the Registered Master Electrician Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electrical Engineering in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this September 2022.

The result of examination with respect to one examinee was withheld pending final determination of his liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

The members of the Board of Electrical Engineering who gave the licensure examinations are Engr. Francis V. Mapile, Chairman and Engr. Jaime V. Mendoza, Member.

The results were released in four working days after the last day of examinations.

From October 12 to October 26, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oath taking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examinations will be announced later.

The top performing school in the September 2022 Registered Electrical Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The top performing schools in the September 2022 Registered Master Electrician Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the September 2022 Registered Electrical Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the September 2022 Registered Master Electrician Licensure Examination are the following:

Here is the full list of passers:

– Rappler.com