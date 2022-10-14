RESULTS: October 2022 Electronics Engineer Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: 785 out of 2,644 passed the Electronics Engineer Licensure Examination and 1,546 out of 2,005 passed the Electronics Technician Licensure Examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 785 out of 2,644 passed the Electronics Engineer Licensure Examination and 1,546 out of 2,005 passed the Electronics Technician Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electronics Engineering in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga this October 2022.

Meanwhile, 53 passed the technical evaluation for the upgrading as Professional Electronics Engineer given by the Board of Electronics Engineering in Manila this October 2022.

The members of the Board of Electronics Engineering who gave the licensure examinations are Engr. Alnar L. Detalla, Chairman, Engr. Enrico Claro R. Delmoro and Engr. Herminio J. Orbe, Members.

The results were released in four working days after the last day of examinations.

On November 21 – 25, November 28 – 29, December 1 – 2 and December 5, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing school in the October 2022 Electronics Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The top performing schools in the October 2022 Electronics Technician Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the October 2022 Electronics Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

The successful examinees who garnered the three highest places in the October 2022 Electronics Technician Licensure Examination are the following:

Here’s the full list of passers:

