RESULTS: April 2023 Electronics Engineers and Electronics Technicians Licensure Examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 983 out of 2,935 passed the Electronics Engineers Licensure Examination and 1,641 out of 2,227 passed the Electronics Technicians Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electronics Engineering in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga this April 2023.

The members of the Board of Electronics Engineering who gave the licensure examinations are Engr. Alnar L. Detalla, chairman, Engr. Enrico Claro R. Delmoro and Engr. Herminio J. Orbe, members.

The results were released in three working days after the last day of examinations.

On May 22-26, May 29-31, June 1-2, and June 5-6, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps, and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

