RESULTS: October 2023 Electronics Engineers and Electronics Technicians Licensure Examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 842 out of 2,524 passed the Electronics Engineers Licensure Examination and 1,366 out of 1,858 passed the Electronics Technicians Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electronics Engineering in N. C. R., Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this October 2023.

The members of the Board of Electronics Engineering who gave the licensure examinations are Engr. Alnar L. Detalla, Chairman, Engr. Enrico Claro R. Delmoro and Engr. Herminio J. Orbe, members.

The results were released in three (3) working days after the last day of examinations.

On December 11-15, December 18-22 and December 26-27, 2023, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oath-taking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER.

The top performing school in the October 2023 Electronics Engineers Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The top performing schools in the October 2023 Electronics Technicians Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the October 2023 Electronics Engineers Licensure Examination are the following:

The successful examinees who garnered the four (4) highest places in the October 2023 Electronics Technicians Licensure Examination are the following:

Check out the full list of passers here:

– Rappler.com