RESULTS: February 2022 Master Plumber Licensure Examination

PRESS RELEASE: The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 776 out of 1,244 takers passed the examination

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 776 out of 1,244 passed the Master Plumber Licensure Examination given by the Board for Master Plumbers in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena and Tacloban this February 2022.

The members of the Board for Master Plumbers who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Valentino M. Mangila, Chairman; Engr. Pedrito D. Camilet, Jr. and Arch. Prospero A. Abellano, members.

The results were released in two working days after the last day of examination.

From March 21 to March 25, 2022, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and one piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

The top performing schools in the February 2022 Master Plumber Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten highest places in the February 2022 Master Plumber Licensure Examination are:

Below is the full list of passers:

Below is the full list of the performance of schools:

