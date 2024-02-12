RESULTS: February 2024 Respiratory Therapists Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,077 out of 1,383 passed the Respiratory Therapists Licensure Examination given by the Board of Respiratory Therapy in NCR, Baguio, Cebu, Davao and Zamboanga this February 2024.

The members of the Board of Respiratory Therapy who gave the licensure examination are Julita V. Toledo, Chairman; Senen O. Teope and Jesus M. Espinas, Members.

The results were released in two (2) working days after the last day of examination.

Starting March 13, 2024, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), 2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later.

